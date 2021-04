ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues will host a public visitation and private funeral for Bobby Plager this Friday and Sunday at the Enterprise Center.

The event is officially called the Celebration of Life for Bobby Plager. The visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday. Fans may enter at the 14th and Clark entrance, and will be allowed to go on the arena floor to pay their respects. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be abided by and bags and purses will not be allowed.

A private service will be held two days later at 2:00 p.m. The Blues say it will include speeches from family, friends and former teammates, and tributes from hall of fame players, coaches and broadcasters. After the service, a procession with a police escort will go from Enterprise Center, down Market Street (along the path of the Stanley Cup parade) and then onto I-64 to Bellerieve Gardens Cemetery for a private burial.

Plager was killed after being involved in car accident on I-64 in St. Louis on March 24. The St. Louis Medical Examiner later said he believed the cause of death was a cardiac event.

Plager was traded to the Blues just before their inaugural season in 1967 and played for 11 seasons. He also served the club in many capacities over the years, including scout and coach. The Blues retired his number 5 in 2017.

The funeral will be livestreamed on stlouisblues.com and on the team's YouTube channel.