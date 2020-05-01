ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend the reigning Stanley Cup Champions will host a virtual 5K benefiting the Gateway Resilience Fund which helps owners of independently owned bars, restaurants and shops in St. Louis.
You can sign up to complete the run any time between Friday and Sunday. Registration is free and you have the chance to win prizes. You're just ask to either raise money through social media or donate yourself.
To find more information on the run, click here.
