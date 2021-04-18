ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues hosted a private funeral for Bobby Plager Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center.

The event was part of the Celebration of Life for Bobby Plager. A public visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Players, fans pay tribute to Bobby Plager as Blues return to Enterprise The Blues were back at the Enterprise Center Friday for the first time since the loss of Bobby Plager.

The private service started at 2:00 p.m. It included speeches from family, friends and former teammates, and tributes from hall of fame players, coaches and broadcasters. The funeral was followed by a procession with a police escort from Enterprise Center, down Market Street (along the path of the Stanley Cup parade) and then onto I-64 to Bellerieve Gardens Cemetery for a private burial.

Plager was killed after being involved in car accident on I-64 in St. Louis on March 24. The St. Louis Medical Examiner later said he believed the cause of death was a cardiac event.

Plager was traded to the Blues just before their inaugural season in 1967 and played for 11 seasons. He also served the club in many capacities over the years, including scout and coach. The Blues retired his number 5 in 2017.