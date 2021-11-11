ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues honored 13 fallen services members before Thursday night's game against the Nashville Predators for its Salute to Military Night. One of those service members is Jared Schmitz, a local Marine Corps. veteran who lost his life Aug. 26 in an Afghanistan bombing.
The Blues honored Schmitz Thursday by wearing a helmet decal with Schmitz's initials on it. The team also wore military-themed jerseys during warm-ups to honor service members.
Schmitz's family was present to drop the puck during the pre-game ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.