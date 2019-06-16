(KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues left to Las Vegas Saturday night after hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated with them at the Stanley Cup victory parade.
The team went to Vegas for the 2019 NHL Awards. The award ceremony will be held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. central time.
Ryan O'Reilly is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for Best Defensive Forward and the Lady Byng Trophy for Most Gentlemanly Player. O'Reilly won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2014. The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded to "the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”
O'Reilly scored 28 goals and recorded 77 points in 82 games.
Jordan Binnington is a finalist for the Calder Trophy for Best Rookie. The Blues had an unsettled goaltending situation up until Binnington made his first NHL start on January 7. The Blues were at one of their worst records in the NHL until Binnington helped lead the Blues to the playoffs and the Central Division title.
Binnington finished the regular season with a 24-5-1 record and a .927 save percentage.
Craig Berube is up for the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year and Doug Armstrong is up for General Manager of the Year.
The St. Louis Blues were in last place early January but bled and fought enough to win the Stanley Cup. Berube's success was highlighted during the franchise-record 11-game win streak in February.
