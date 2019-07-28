ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Blues fans packed into Stifel Theatre Sunday evening for the premiere of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions movie.

The movie follow the team's journey to their championship.

There was a roundtable discussion before the movie started.

The Blues good luck charm Laila Anderson was there. The 11-year-old is battling a rare life-threatening disease.

"I can almost guarantee you, the St. Louis Blues have helped me through my journey almost as much as my doctors and medicine has and it just means so much to me," Anderson said.

At the premiere, Anderson shared she's been cleared by her hospital to go out to public places again. She said she's finally starting to get back to her normal life.

If you didn't make it to the premiere, DVDs will be available for purchase on Tuesday.