ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen have teamed up to spread the word in St. Louis about the importance of wearing a mask.
Doctors have said wearing masks will save thousands of lives across the United States as we continue to battle COVID-19.
A 30-second PSA you'll see on TV features the Blues' goalies, donning their masks.
The CDC estimates nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, but they can still transmit the disease. That's why, Dr. Garza says, masks are so vital to stop the unknowing spread.
