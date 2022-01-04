(KMOV.com) -- The news keeps getting better for the Blues coming off their impressive win over the Wild in the Winter Classic.
The Blues announced Monday they are activating forward Brayden Schenn from injured reserve. The 30-year-old Schenn had been on the IR since mid-December with an upper-body injury.
He'll be welcomed as reinforcements for a Blues offense already clicking at a high level. Traditionally one of St. Louis' most productive offensive contributors, Schenn has compiled four goals and six assists in 19 games for the Note this season.
St. Louis also announced that James Neal and Dakota Johnson have been activated and placed on the taxi squad.
The Blues return to the ice to follow up on their 6-4 New Year's Day win in Minnesota when they head to Pittsburgh Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.