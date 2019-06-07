ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If the Blues win in Sunday night’s game the presses will start immediately after the final horn blows at Hanneke's Logowear.
They'll have five or six of their machines ready to go to start printing "Blues Stanley Cup Champion" t-shirts.
They can crank out 4,000 to 5,000 shirts per hour in what is called "hot market printing.” A high demand for shirts means you have to supply the t-shirts while the market is hot.
Larry Hanneke said they're finishing up other orders so they can be ready if the Blues are able to win game six on Sunday.
READ: Local business cashing in on the Blues success with enough profits to hire new employees
“As soon as the horn blows we're going to have 40, 50 people here and we're going to start producing t-shirts,” Hanneke said. “Stanley Cup t-shirts hopefully by the end of the evening … we'll be working 24 hours on this.”
He said the "hot market" will stay hot for perhaps four or five days before it's flooded with other merchandise. He said the largest "hot market day" ever in hot market printing was when the Cubs won the World Series after a 108-year drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.