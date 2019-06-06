ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a big day for the Blues as they gear up to take on the Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blues will be in Boston when they hit the ice Thursday at 7 p.m. for the critical game.
While the watch party at the Enterprise Center is already sold out, here are some other places where you can cheer on the team:
- Ballpark Village: DJ begins playing at 5 p.m. Officials told News 4 it tends to get very busy about an hour before the puck drops. Be sure to get there early if you plan to go. Fans say it fills up fast.
- Grants Farm: There will be jumbo screens, food, drinks and free parking. The lot opens at 5 p.m.
- Ballwin Days Festival: Watch party will be held at the festival, which begins Thursday at Vlasis Park. Festival organizers said the watch party could get cancelled because of weather, so be sure to check the event Facebook page for updates.
