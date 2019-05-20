ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are one win away from their first Stanley Cup final in nearly 50 years but if you want to cheer them on during Game 6 at the Enterprise Center it will cost you more now.
Read: Blues move to brink of Cup final with 5-0 win over Sharks
During the second period of Sunday’s game, when the Blues made it 3-0 against the Sharks, ticket prices for Game 6 skyrocketed. Within 30 minutes, prices jumped up by at least $80!
As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket for Tuesday night’s game was $270 after fees on Ticketmaster and StubHub. If you’re looking to purchase an all-inclusive seat against the glass it will cost about $1,600.
