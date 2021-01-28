ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues game scheduled for Thursday night in Las Vegas has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Golden Knights organization, the NHL announced earlier Thursday.
Though Tuesday's Blues game against Las Vegas took place as scheduled, the Golden Knights coaching staff weren't involved in it--they were forced off the bench due to COVID-19 protocols. Thursday's release from the NHL indicated an additional coach and a Golden Knights player had tested positive for COVID-19.
Game 122 between the @GoldenKnights and @StLouisBlues has been postponed. https://t.co/K1RyMoFwW7 pic.twitter.com/G1DDcXTR5M— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2021
The protocols in place Tuesday weren't enough to keep the virus from spreading to other members of the organization, as multiple additional positives were reported Thursday, leading to the potential postponement of the game. The Blues defeated the Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday.
