MINNEAPOLIS (KMOV.com) - Following the fatal shooting Daunte Wright, 20, by a Minneapolis-area police officer, the NHL decided to postpone Blues-Wild game scheduled for Monday night.

Wright was shot and killed by an officer with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department during a traffic stop Sunday. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Daunte Tim Gannon later said the officer intended to use a Taser and not a gun.

The shooting has prompted protests, which are also taking place during the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd. The Twins game against the Red Sox scheduled for Monday has also been postponed. Monday night's Blues game has been rescheduled for May 12.