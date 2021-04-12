MINNEAPOLIS (KMOV.com) - Following the fatal shooting Daunte Wright, 20, by a Minneapolis-area police officer, the NHL decided to postpone Blues-Wild game scheduled for Monday night.
Police in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.
Wright was shot and killed by an officer with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department during a traffic stop Sunday. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Daunte Tim Gannon later said the officer intended to use a Taser and not a gun.
Tonight’s game between the @mnwild and @StLouisBlues has been postponed. https://t.co/o5GteRQtYZ pic.twitter.com/2A8HKJQJLx— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2021
The shooting has prompted protests, which are also taking place during the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd. The Twins game against the Red Sox scheduled for Monday has also been postponed. Monday night's Blues game has been rescheduled for May 12.
The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man and the potential for unrest in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.