  • WCCO, JCN36, CNN

Brooklyn Center police say an officer fatally shot a man Sunday during a traffic stop, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial in neighboring Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (KMOV.com) - Following the fatal shooting Daunte Wright, 20, by a Minneapolis-area police officer, the NHL decided to postpone Blues-Wild game scheduled for Monday night.

Wright was shot and killed by an officer with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department during a traffic stop Sunday. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Daunte Tim Gannon later said the officer intended to use a Taser and not a gun.

The shooting has prompted protests, which are also taking place during the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd. The Twins game against the Red Sox scheduled for Monday has also been postponed. Monday night's Blues game has been rescheduled for May 12.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.