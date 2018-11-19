ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After a slow start to the 2018-2019 season, the Blues have fired head coach Mike Yeo.
The move comes after a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, which marks the third time in four games the team was shut out. The Blues are in last place in the Central Division with a 7-9-3 record and are 7 points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Yeo took over for Ken Hitchcock in the middle of the 2016-2017 season. The Blues made the playoffs that year but narrowly missed out during his only full season.
Craig Berube has been named interim head coach.
The Blues have called a press conference for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.