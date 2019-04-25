ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues Fans hoping to support their team on the road are going to have a hard time getting into the game, at least if they live in St. Louis.
Several fans noticed an interesting quirk on Ticketmaster ahead of the second round series with the Dallas Stars.
If a fan tries to buy a ticket to games 3,4, or 6 , when Dallas is the home team, a small notice pops up in the upper right of the screen:
If they click expand to see the full message, St. Louis natives get some bad news:
Please Note: ***VERY IMPORTANT !! *** Sales to the Dallas Stars 2019 Home Playoff Games at American Airlines Center, will be restricted to residents of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of this area will be canceled without notice and refunds given..
It appears the Stars, or Ticketmaster, have restricted ticket sales to people who live in areas that- presumably, based on the geography- would support Dallas’ NHL team.
Fans who want to attend a game in St. Louis do not face such restrictions.
