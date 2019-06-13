ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All over the city, people are making good on the promises they made during the wild Blues season.
You know the ones.
"If the blues win the cup, I'm going to _____________."
Skydiving, taking that big trip, following through on a dare, etc.
Thursday, people around the area were getting their permanent reminders; inking memories on their bodies.
At Trader Bob's Tattoo Shop, there was a steady stream of customers looking to get Blues-related tattoos to commemorate the franchise’s first championship.
Rachel Williams was one of those customers, coming in to get a blue note tattoo on her forearm.
"I've been in St. Louis eight years now. This is a really historic moment for the city,” she said. “So, what better way to celebrate this historic moment than getting a tattoo to represent the Blues?"
