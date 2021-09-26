ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Blues fans flocked to Forest Park Saturday to raise money for kids in the St. Louis area.
The Blue Note 5K raises money for "Blues for Kids," a charitable trust that gives money to programs and services for kids in the St. Louis area. The runners received a medal and t-shirt, and got to meet Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie Federko.
Kids and adults had separate races, although some of the kids ran with the adults.
