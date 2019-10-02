ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For lifelong Blues fans Melissa and John Dietiker, nothing would stop them from witnessing the St. Louis Blues hoist the championship banner.
“Originally it was supposed to be earlier but I said, ‘listen doc, we can have another baby but how often are we going to raise the banner? We had to wait 52 years for this, so we can push it back a few hours?’ Luckily all parties agreed,” said John Dietiker.
That’s right. Melissa Dietiker is scheduled to be induced at 10 p.m.
“My husband loves the Blues, he’s waited his entire life for them to win the Cup and now they’re raising the banner and we had to be here,” said Melissa.
She said the game has been a nice distraction ahead of giving birth. They joined the sold out crowd at Enterprise Center for the home opener against the Washington Capitols. They carried a sign which read, “Raising the Banner, then having a baby. Scheduled for 10 p.m. unless there is overtime.”
John says he knows Melissa will be the best mother, because she’s already proven she’s the best wife. But while Gloria played over the speakers as the Stanley Cup Championship banner was hoisted to it’s new home, the Dietiker’s say their incoming bundle of joy won’t be another Gloria.
“Her name was really easy to pick after we won the Cup. We’re naming her Ryan, I originally wanted her middle name to be Conn Smyth Winner and Stanley Cup Champion but my wife made some concessions,” John said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.