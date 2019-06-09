Blues fan spent hours crocheting a special souvenir for babies born on the Day the Blues try to make history

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some babies born on the Sunday St. Louis may make history are getting a special Blues souvenir.
Karen Blecher has been knitting Blues hats for newborns at Missouri Baptist Hospital.
She was inspired to sit down and crochet for hours after seeing the video of Charles Glenn singing Gloria to newborn babies.
WATCH: Charles Glenn singing to newborns at Missouri Baptist brings goosebumps!
"What better thing than on their day that they could win the Stanley Cup that these babies all get a special hat that's for the Blues," Blecher said.
Blecher has lived in St. Louis all her life and says she wanted to send parents and their babies home with something to commemorate this historic day.
