ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A hometown staple made an appearance behind the St. Louis Blues bench in San Jose Monday night.
A guy wearing an Imo’s Pizza shirt was spotted behind head coach Craig Berube and even showed off his dance moves a couple of times.
Was he nervous about the game? According to the Imo’s Pizza Twitter account, he knew the team had it!
#ImosGuy nervous? Not really - @StLouisBlues got this!! pic.twitter.com/WKI0Gd96i6— Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) May 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.