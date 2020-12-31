ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues and defenseman Vince Dunn have agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
Dunn, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a deal worth $1.8 million.
Vince Dunn's $1,875,000 AAV puts the #NHLBlues $3,050,515 above the ceiling with a 22-player roster.If Hoffman does indeed sign between $3.5M-$4.5M, they could waive 2 players (e.g. de la Rose/MacEachern), sign Hoffman, and only have to place Steen on LTIR to be cap compliant.— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) December 31, 2020
He was the only defenseman to play in all 71 games during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2019-2020, recording nine goals and 14 assists.
Dunn appeared in 78 games during the Stanley Cup winning season of 2018-2019, recording 12 goals and 23 assists.
