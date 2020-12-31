Vince Dunn

Dunn has missed six games since taking a puck to the face on a shot from San Jose's Brenden Dillon in Game 3 of the Western Conference final on May 15.

 NHL

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues and defenseman Vince Dunn have agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Dunn, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a deal worth $1.8 million.

He was the only defenseman to play in all 71 games during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2019-2020, recording nine goals and 14 assists.

Dunn appeared in 78 games during the Stanley Cup winning season of 2018-2019, recording 12 goals and 23 assists.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.