(KMOV.com) — Considering the length of the layoff since they last took the ice for meaningful competition, it’s fair to suggest the mantra surrounding the Blues heading into the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier round robin Sunday boiled down to two simple concepts.
Get your legs back under you. Stay healthy.
After all, even if the Blues are swept by the Avalanche, Golden Knights and Stars in this week’s round robin, they would still end up as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference when the more traditionally formatted Stanley Cup Playoffs begins later this month.
Given that premise, a loss in St. Louis’ first game back against Colorado wouldn’t be the end of the world, right?
It was pretty easy to say that—and believe it, too—up until the exact moment the Blues lost that game on a literal buzzer beater.
With 0:00.1 showing on the clock counting down to the end of the third period, Nazem Kadri slammed a rebound into a wide open net to give the Avalanche a stunning clincher for a 2-1 victory over the Blues in the team’s first game of the Cup qualifying round.
Even after the chance to consult the instant replay, the Blues weren’t totally convinced Kadri’s goal cleared the line completely before time ran out.
“It’s a tough call. For me, the puck wasn’t completely across the line when it said zeros,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said. “It’s a tough call. That’s what I saw.”
Their skepticism was understandable; it was a tough way to go down for a Blues team that had begun the third period with a 1-0 lead intact.
“At 0.1, it’s on the line and then at zero it’s in the net,” David Perron said. “So it’s tough. Tough decision. I’m sure it’s probably as close a goal as you’ll ever see.”
The slimmest of margins dictated the losing result for the Blues Sunday, but looking back upon how they ended up in that helpless situation—hoping to be bailed out by the game clock—it’s not difficult to surmise the Avalanche were more deserving of the win.
St. Louis was out-shot in the game, 38-32, but the discrepancy in the early going painted a bleaker picture of the Blues’ readiness out of the gate. When Perron blasted a one-timer from the circle to put the Blues on the board with a power play goal late in the first period, the shot that earned the tally was only the third shot registered by St. Louis in nearly 17 minutes of play.
Colorado, by that point, had peppered 15 shots on goal. In other words, this was a Jordan Binnington game.
“He didn’t miss a beat,” Ryan O’Reilly said of Binnington. “Obviously, you know how bad we played to start. He’s the reason why we had a chance to win. It shows that if we can be better in front of him, we’re a great team.
"We have to find a way to help him out a lot more. It was just, save after save. Obviously he’s an outstanding goalie. We need to help him more.”
Binnington made 36 saves on 38 shots for the game, and only permitted the first Avs goal of the night after a third-period sequence saw the Blues defense twice falter to put him in an unenviable position.
The breakdown began in the Blues’ offensive zone when Colton Parayko outright whiffed on an attempted slapshot, allowing Colorado to sprint the other way with numbers on their side. With a three-on-two break into the Avs offensive zone, the puck was dumped to Ryan Graves, who looked to use his head of steam to drive the puck past Marco Scandella.
That’s when Graves proved the best shot fake comes when you don’t intend to fake a shot.
Like Parayko on the Blues’ end, Graves whiffed on the puck when it appeared he intended to pass it to a teammate in front of the net. Also like Parayko’s, this one worked out splendidly for the Avalanche.
Scandella hit the deck in hopes of blocking the puck, but since Graves never made contact with it, a sprawled out Scandella offered Graves the chance to regather the puck and line up an open shot.
Graves slotted it top shelf beyond Binnington’s left shoulder, tying the game 1-1 with 14:27 remaining in the third.
It was a tough play to place on the shoulders of Binnington, as was the buzzer-beating game-winner that came following an extended power play possession for Colorado in the Blues’ defensive zone.
A hooking penalty against Alexander Steen gave the Avs the man-advantage with 1:17 left in regulation, and amid a chaotic sequence that included multiple near misses for Colorado, the Blues simply weren’t able to get the cleared puck they so desperately needed.
Though the finale certainly haunted them, the Blues understood the impact of the events that preceded it.
“We didn’t come out good,” Perron said. “I felt like my legs weren’t underneath me until probably five minutes to go, six minutes to go (in the first). The shift before the power play, it kind of started feeling better. And it’s a funny game, I scored the next shift. I think it was the same thing for our team. It was only our second game (including an exhibition vs. Chicago). We have to find it a lot better for our next one, for sure. I think by taking care of the puck a little bit better, we’ll be able to find our legs earlier in the game.”
Rome wasn’t built in a day, of course, and it wasn’t unexpected for the Blues to experience some level of rust in their return to the ice for Stanley Cup Qualifier competition Sunday.
In the same way the Blues' goaltender never seems afflicted by nerves, Craig Berube came away from Sunday's loss with the confidence that his team will improve upon the effort they showed in their first outing leading up to the playoffs.
“Listen, we can ramp it up more,” Berube said. “We've got to be better, we will be better. The intensity level will be higher.”
