Members of the St. Louis Blues are presented the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl by NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 5-1 to take the series 4-2.

 (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All the full-time staff for the St. Louis Blues got an interesting memo Thursday.

In their inbox was a surprise announcement: “You’re going to Boston for the Stanley Cup Final.”

 
 
 
Blues Company Memo: Pack your bags! You're going to Boston for the #StanleyCup Final!

The ownership arranged for every full-time employee, including front office staff, as well as families of players and coaches, to board chartered flights to Boston for Monday’s and Wednesday’s game.

"Creating a successful team on and off the ice is a monumental task," said Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman. "We ask a lot of our staff to deliver the best possible experience in every part of our business. Our decision to bring both our core business team and the player's wives recognizes both the sacrifices and commitment we ask of our entire Blues family to reach the Stanley Cup Final."

