ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All the full-time staff for the St. Louis Blues got an interesting memo Thursday.
In their inbox was a surprise announcement: “You’re going to Boston for the Stanley Cup Final.”
The ownership arranged for every full-time employee, including front office staff, as well as families of players and coaches, to board chartered flights to Boston for Monday’s and Wednesday’s game.
"Creating a successful team on and off the ice is a monumental task," said Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman. "We ask a lot of our staff to deliver the best possible experience in every part of our business. Our decision to bring both our core business team and the player's wives recognizes both the sacrifices and commitment we ask of our entire Blues family to reach the Stanley Cup Final."
