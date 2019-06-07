ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues will take the ice in Game 6 without center Ivan Barbashev.
The 23-year-old had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety Friday morning for an illegal check on Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in Game 5.
Barbashev lowered his shoulder and appeared to hit Johansson in the chin after Johansson fired a shot on goal.
The collision spun Johansson around and lifted him off his feet.
No penalty was called on the play and Johansson completed his shift after remaining down on the ice for a few moments.
Barbashev’s hearing comes after a Game 5 that produced a swell of disapproval from Boston toward the referees, both about certain hits and a controversial non-call that led to the Blues scoring would turn out to be the game-winning goal in the third period.
Barbashev is the second Blues player to be suspended in the series. Center Oskar Sundqvist missed Game 3 after he was suspended for boarding Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.
