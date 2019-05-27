The first-ever Blues win in a game of the Stanley Cup Final will have to wait until another day.
St. Louis fell to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Boston, extending the Blues' all-time winless streak in the Cup Final, dating back to the stretch from 1968-1970 when the Blues were swept in the Final in three consecutive seasons. The St. Louis franchise is now 0-13 in Stanley Cup Final games.
Though it wasn't all bad for the Blues Monday, they simply struggled to build upon their quality play early in the game. Despite coming up empty on a power play early in the first period, St. Louis came up with the opening goal of the series shortly thereafter on a goal by Brayden Schenn.
Vladimir Tarasenko made his mark with the first Stanley Cup Final goal of his career early in the second, but the furious Boston comeback began almost immediately after that point. The Blues struggled in the ensuing portion of the game, committing four penalties in total between the second and third periods.
The Bruins capitalized on one such opportunity in the second on a goal from Charlie McAvoy. Entering the third period, the Blues were still right in the thick of things, tied with the Bruins 2-2. But Boston struck first in the final period, scoring a hard-earned goal by Sean Kuraly in front of the Blues net past Jordan Binnington. His third-period effort led to the Bruins ultimate victory, as Brad Marchand capped the scoring for the Bruins with an empty-net goal late in the third after the Blues had pulled the goaltender, hoping to climb back into the game.
The road environment is certainly a difficult hurdle to overcome on this stage, but the Blues will look to find a way to grind out a victory in Game 2 Wednesday before returning home to a fervent hometown crowd, a crowd that is still waiting for that first win in a Cup Final.
