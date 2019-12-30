ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new augmented reality experience could earn Blues fans rewards and prizes at bars across Missouri and Illinois.
The St. Louis Blues and Bud Light teamed up for This Bar Bleeds Blue.
Here’s how it works: You check into a bar which unlocks special AR elements that can be shared on social media as well as exclusive discounts and offers at each location.
Each time you check in you earn points. At the end of the season, the fan who collects the most points will receive a Bud Light Backyard BBQ with Blues Alumni, Louie, Blue Crew, yard games, inflatables, and yes Bud Light.
You can also earn other prizes based on your number of check-ins throughout the season. Those prizes include team autographed and game-used items, attending a Blues private practice, and more.
Some of the AR effects will include Blues-themed face filters, individual player effects, Bud Light branded elements, and a special effect commemorating the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions.
This Bar Bleeds Blue launches Jan. 2 and includes 40 bars in the Bi-state area. It also stretches as far as Colorado, New York, Oregon, and Texas. The Blues anticipate more than 100 bars will become partners by the end of the season.
You’ll need to register at thisbarbleedsblue.com. Bars interested in participating should also visit the same website.
