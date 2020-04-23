ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After recovering from the coronavirus, Blues broadcast John Kelly will participate in a study to figure out if blood plasma helps those still battling COVID-19.
Kelly was tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
He said a friend at Washington University reached out to him about participating.
“If I can make one person better, that’s fantastic,” Kelly told stlouisblues.com.
The Blues said Kelly will donate plasma at the American Red Cross on May 2.
[RELATED: Wash U doctors exploring possible COVID-19 treatment using blood of recovered patients]
Modeling their work off of a treatment for the Spanish Flu in 1918, Wash U doctors are exploring the idea of transfusion of antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into people who are currently ill.
