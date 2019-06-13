BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Less than one day after winning hockey’s ultimate prize, the Blues took it to O.B. Clark’s in Brentwood.
Well that was a moment to never forget. #StanleyCup #WEGOTTHECUP The team is all hanging out at OB Clark’s and walking around the parking lot with the cup!! #LGB pic.twitter.com/6qUpCxLwdA— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 13, 2019
Some of the Blues players went to the Brentwood establishment for lunch and held court on the restaurant’s back lot.
Word spread fast and fans showed up for autographs, and to get a glimpse of the players, Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy.
"These players understand what it means to the community and this is just surreal right now for everyone who's experienced all the trials and tribulations, and to see the Conn Smyth Trophy up there and everybody taking their lunch break to come check it out,"
O.B. Clark’s is known as a one of the top Blues bars in town. Blues postgame shows were hosted there for a time.
