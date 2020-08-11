ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues' forward Ivan Barbashev and his wife, Ksenia, have welcomed their first child.
Baby Daniil was born on August 10, the eve of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Ivan left the bubble in Edmonton last week to fly back to St. Louis to be with his wife before the baby's birth.
According to the Blues, when Barbashev returns to Edmonton, he is required to quarantine in his hotel room for at least four days. In order to end quarantine and return to practice and games, he will need to receive four negative COVID-19 tests.
