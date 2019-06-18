CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you just can't get enough of the Stanley-Cup-Champion St. Louis Blues, guess what? This week you can meet some of the players.
The Fan Cave in Chesterfield is hosting several public autograph signings.
Tuesday night, Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn will sign autographs.
Thursday night, Oskar Sundqvist will be there.
You do need a ticket to attend, which you can buy here.
