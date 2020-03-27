ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Blues TV play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Friday.
Kelly has been in self-quarantine since March 13 and has not had any symptoms, the club said.
The NHL paused its season on March 12, one day after it was announced that several NBA players contracted COVID-19. Many NHL clubs share home arenas with NBA teams.
All of the major professional leagues and the NCAA either put events on pause or canceled them due to coronavirus.
The league has announced if and when the season will resume.
