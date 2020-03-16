ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues joined nearly every other NHL team in announcing they will pay their gameday stadium workers during the ongoing suspension of the season due to COVID-19.
The organization created a Blues Employee Assistance Fund to provide support to support the hundreds of employees that normally get paid on game nights.
Blues ownership led by Tom Stillman, Blues players led by captain Alex Pietrangelo, and local donors, led by a $100,000 donation from Blues season ticket holder Andy Frisella, worked together late last week and over the weekend to establish the fund.
All St. Louis Blues players made a personal donation to the Blues Employee Assistance Fund. Frisella is a longtime Blues fan and local entrepreneur.
Fans who would like to support the Blues Employee Assistance Fund can donate by visiting blues.givesmart.com or by texting 'blues' to 76278. Any excess funding will be donated to local efforts focused on COVID-19-related causes.
