ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have announced their theme and giveaway nights for the 2021-2022 season.
The team will be hosting eight giveaway nights, including the retirement of Chris Pronger's #44 on January 17; the first 12,000 fans in Enterprise Center will get a replica retirement banner.
Other giveaway nights include:
- Blues t-shirt night on Nov 18 vs. San Jose
- Ryan O'Reilly Winter Classic Bobblehead giveaway on Dec. 7 vs Florida
- Kid's Snack Tumbler on March 13 vs. Winnipeg
- Stanley Cup Replica Ring giveaway on April 19 vs. Boston
A full list of giveaway nights can be found here.
The Blues will also be featuring several theme nights. Fans who buy theme night tickets will receive a specialty item. Theme nights include:
- Teacher Appreciation Night on November 14 vs. Edmonton
- Soccer Night on November 30 vs. Tampa Bay
- Star Wars Night on December 12 vs. Anaheim
- St. Louis Cardinals Night on April 4 vs. Arizona
- Pride Night on April 6 vs. Seattle
A full list of theme nights can be found here.
Single game tickets officially go on sale August 27.
