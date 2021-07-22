ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues announced their full schedule for the 2021-2022 season Thursday. They'll begin on the road in Colorado, before returning to St. Louis for their home opener against the Los Angeles Kings on October 23.
The Chicago Blackhawks will come to town shortly after, on October 30. Other highlights from the schedule include:
- Nine Saturday night home games at Enterprise Center
- 19 weekend home games (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)
- Rival Chicago Blackhawks in town: Oct. 30 and Jan. 30
- Meeting with defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning: Nov. 30 at Enterprise Center
- NHL Winter Classic: Jan. 1 at Minnesota at Target Field in Minneapolis
- First-ever meeting with expansion Seattle Kraken: Jan. 13 at Enterprise Center
- Regular-season finale: April 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
For the full schedule, click here.
