ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues announced a new naming rights agreement for the ice center being built in Maryland Heights.
The rink is expected to open later this year and the Blues announced a new naming rights deal with Centene on Sunday morning.
The new complex in Maryland Heights will be called "The Centene Community Ice Center." The 10-year agreement calls for signage, marketing and communication elements featuring the multi-national health care enterprise.
Centene's headquarters is in St. Louis.
The new facility is expected to deliver up to $20 million a year in economic impact.
