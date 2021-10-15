ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues are calling on fans to start a new national anthem tradition at home games.
The Blues hinted they had picked a new singer and were going to announce it Friday. The team did announce the new singer, but it was not just one person.
The organization is asking every fan in the stadium to sing the anthem at this season's first home game Oct. 23. Instead of trying to replace longtime-anthem singer Charles Glenn, the Blues want everyone to sing the anthem this season.
This is not the first time the Blues have asked its fans to sing the national anthem. Fans have helped sing on Salute to Military Night in past seasons. Now, the Blues have extended that to try and start a new tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.