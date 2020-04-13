ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues are launching an online raffle to help the local response effort against COVID-19.
The club, along with the Blues for Kids Foundation and Blues Alumni, are putting on a 50/50 raffle to benefit the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
Tickets can be purchased through 8:00 p.m. on April 18.
To but tickets for the raffle, click here.
