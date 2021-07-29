(KMOV.com) — The Blues were quiet observers in the free-agent market on the first official day of NHL free agency Wednesday, but they're leaping into the action on day two.
The Blues announced Thursday afternoon they have agreed to terms on a five-year deal with free-agent forward Brandon Saad. The total value of the contract is $22.5 million, according to a release from the team.
BREAKING NEWS: We have reached an agreement with free agent Brandon Saad on a five-year contract. https://t.co/mQZVA0UUh1 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1DFlCA3rbC— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 29, 2021
The 28-year-old Pittsburgh native scored 15 goals with nine assists in 44 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season. Over his course, Saad has appeared in 632 games, compiling 184 goals and 187 assists across stints with the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets and Avalanche. He's chipped in 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 91 career postseason games and played a part in two Stanley Cup champion teams with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.
Saad adds some much-needed firepower to the Blues forward depth following the departure of Mike Hoffman, with the situation surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko yet unsettled.
