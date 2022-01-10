(KMOV.com) -- Even when things are going well for the Blues, COVID-19 can still decide the Note can't have nice things. A day after St. Louis stole a game from the Dallas Stars in dramatic fashion in the final minute, it's happened again.
The Blues announced Monday that forward Brayden Schenn and defenseman Colton Parayko have been added to the COVID protocols. That pair joins Vladimir Tarasenko, Scott Perunovich and Jake Walman on the COVID list after that trio was placed in the protocols on Jan. 6.
The Blues dealt with a substantial COVID situation back in December, so this appears to be another trend verging on the path of an outbreak of the virus in the locker room for the team still clinging to second place in the Central division.
