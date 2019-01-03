ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues acquired minor league goalie Jared Coreau from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations, the club announced on Thursday.
Coreau, 27, who will report to the San Antonio Rampage, has dressed in 13 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season. He has a record of 3-6-2 with a 3.57 goals against average and .895 save percentage.
His career record is 88-54-12 in the AHL.
He has appeared in 21 NHL games and has a record of 5-9-4.
