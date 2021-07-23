Blues Rangers Hockey

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) controls the puck skating ahead of New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues on Friday announced they acquired forward Pavel Buchnevich in exchange for Sammy Blais in a trade with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers will also receive a second-round draft pick in 2022.

The 26-year-old Buchnevich ranked fourth on the Rangers last season with 48 points.  He was drafted by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Blais, 25, was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.