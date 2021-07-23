ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues on Friday announced they acquired forward Pavel Buchnevich in exchange for Sammy Blais in a trade with the New York Rangers.
The Rangers will also receive a second-round draft pick in 2022.
The 26-year-old Buchnevich ranked fourth on the Rangers last season with 48 points. He was drafted by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 draft.
Blais, 25, was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
