ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When it comes to Thanksgiving pies people pick their poison. The most popular choice nationwide is pumpkin, but according to one data scientist, if you live in the St. Louis region, you should be eating... blueberry?
Brian Brettschinder is a climatologist living in Alaska.
“I'm actually a real scientist who studies real data," he said.
He's also a self described 'pie expert,' and made a map of favorite Thanksgiving Day pies by region.
He tweeted it and the insults came pouring in. Some called it a hoax, some called Brettschinder an idiot, some used names we can’t reprint.
"When people feel like their traditions are under attack, they get very angry," he said.
To test the theory, News 4’s Steve Harris hit the stores, but couldn't even find a blueberry pie on the shelves.
Baffled by blueberry we had to asked Brettschinder where he got this data.
"There is no data! It’s all made up! It was an absurd exercise to show that these maps of favorite Halloween candy and favorite whatever are just complete nonsense," he said. “Enjoy Thanksgiving. Have some pumpkin pie, but maybe try something new. Who knows, you may like blueberry."
