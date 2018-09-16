Emergency responders in St. Louis were honored at church Sunday.
Archbishop Robert Carlson hosted the 4th Annual "Blue Mass" at the Cathedral Basilica. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other public safety and law enforcement personnel attended, with their families.
The Mass also honors those who died in the line of duty. The goal is to bring awareness to those who risk their lives to protect others.
"This is our opportunity to get together and share our faith in the Lord and really ask the Lord for guidance and strength as we do our jobs, which are very difficult, on a daily basis," said Chief John Hayden of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. "The challenges of our jobs takes its toll emotionally, spiritually, sometimes physically on us. I know I do as well as many officers across the country, both police and fire, really resort to our faith to keep us going."
The first "Blue Mass" was celebrated more than 80 years ago in Washington D.C.
