ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A popular air show is returning to St. Louis County in 2022.
The U.S. Blue Angels will fly high in the sky during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo between June 11 – 12 next year. During St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s Wednesday briefing, viewers will see the U.S. Navy Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet dance in the sky as a treat. The last show was held in 2019.
Limited early release tickets also go on sale November 17 for the air show scheduled online.
