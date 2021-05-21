ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis could be a hot spot for tourists this summer.
According to an article from Bloomberg, St. Louis is one of four great midsize metropolises to visit.
The article highlights the Saint Louis Art Museum and the City Museum. Restaurant The Lucky Accomplice on south Jefferson also gets a shoutout in the piece.
