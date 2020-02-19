ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The campaign of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says he is focusing on helping African Americans build wealth in St. Louis.
Wednesday, local clergy members and people campaigning for Bloomberg met at the Washington Tabernacle Missionary Church. They discussed the former New York City Mayor’s “Greenwood Initiative,” his plan to address issues hindering African Americans from building wealth.
Bloomberg has faced backlash, accused that the “Stop and Frisk” policing program targeted minorities. The mayor of Augusta, Georgia says Bloomberg has apologized.
“But he's also said here’s our proposal to bring opportunities to the table, to bridge that wealth gap divide around the communities that have been disproportionately affected,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis.
Davis said Bloomberg’s plans includes investing $70 billion in the country’s 100 most-disadvantaged neighborhoods.
