ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Another St. Louis-area business has closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bloom Café closed its doors for the final time Friday, a shuttering which is particularly impactful to members of the disabled community.
Paraquad opened the café in 2018 with the goal of training people with disabilities.
The café, located on Oakland Avenue near I-64, hired those with physical or intellectual disabilities, helping them become more independent.
Part of the program included the culinary training program for the café.
"We kept holding our breath gritting our teeth and trying to power through," said Aimee Wehmeier, president of Paraquad. "The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating for our employees for our bottom line."
Wehmeier said Paraquad does to plan to continue its culinary training program, despite the restaurant's closure.
