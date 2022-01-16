Blood transfusions save local man's life as health officials beg for more people to donate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Right now, there's an urgent need for blood donors in the St. Louis region and across the country. A St. Charles man knows that need all too well.
He's alive after having emergency surgeries and two blood transfusions. Doctors said he got lucky since blood is in dire need everywhere.
"This was a different kind of pain that I knew something just didn't feel right. It was very very extreme," Brian Dawes said.
On New Year's Day, after several hours in pain, Dawes finally drove to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.
"By the time I got there, I was at the point of not really with it. I knew what was going on, but I was in pain and I was drenched in sweat," Dawes said.
Dawes was rushed into emergency surgery after doctors found an aneurysm had burst near his stomach, filling it up with blood.
St. Joseph's medical staff said he had nearly half his body's blood bleeding inside, which could have caused significant organ damage or even organ failure.
"To the level he was bleeding, honestly he was moments away from death," JoAnne Brungart said.
Brungart is the director of nursing at St. Joseph Hospital. She said her staff acted quickly, addressed the problem and got working on Brian Dawes right away.
"For anyone that sees their dad, it's the tough guy. He's always been very very tough, so seeing him in this much pain, I could tell something was up," Shayla Dawes said.
Shayla Dawes, Brian Dawes' daughter, stayed by his side through the two surgeries, a week on life support and two blood transfusions. Brungart said Brian Dawes got lucky the hospital had enough blood available for even one transfusion.
"Had that not went perfectly with the two surgeons who were here, he absolutely wouldn't be with us today," Brungart said.
Brungart explained the pandemic has left hospital systems, like SSM, short on blood for months now. She said it's put hospital staff like herself in very tough positions.
"If we don't have enough blood supply for the O.R. (operating room) cases and emergently, we have to start making decisions on 'are we gonna cancel cases so we have the blood available for emergencies?'. That's where you get into situations where it's uncomfortable to start making those triage decisions about people's lives," Brungart said.
Brungart and hospital leaders across our region are asking healthy people to donate blood. They said it could save a life, like Brian Dawes'.
Brian Dawes said he owes his life to the nursing staff and doctors at St. Joseph Hospital, who he said, saved his life. Brian Dawes told News 4 the nursing staff went above and beyond to comfort him and his daughter during his time at the hospital.
To donate blood locally, which will go straight to local hospitals, click here. You can also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.
You can also find American Red Cross donation locations here.
