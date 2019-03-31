NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 44-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the body of a man found behind a home in North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon after police discovered a blood trail leading to him from the victim's body.
Percy Lindsey, of North St. Louis County, is charged with one count of second degree murder in connection with the discovery of the body of 36-year-old Darryl Billups outside the halfway house he lived in near the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive. Officers discovered Billups body around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police contacted Lindsey, who was another resident of the halfway house, when they discovered blood on his shoes, pants, jacket and a few other items. Police also said a blood trail led from Lindsey's room to the location of Billups body.
Lindsey is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons conducted the investigation.
