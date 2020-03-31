O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is hosting a blood drive on April 14 to make sure there is an adequate supply for patients.
The blood drive will go from 11:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. in the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center mobile donor bus in the St. Elizabeth’s parking lot in O’Fallon, Illinois.
“In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we’re taking extra precautions to keep our donors safe and healthy,” said Denise Mosley, donor relations consultant for MVRBC. “If you aren’t feeling well, have recently been tested for COVID-19, or have been in contact with someone being tested for COVID-19, we ask that you kindly reschedule your appointment for a later date. To reschedule, please call 800-747-5401 or text 999-777 to find out when you will be eligible to give again.”
You must make an appointment to donate blood. Walk-ins will not be accepted. A photo ID is required as well. To schedule your donation time, either call 866-448-3253 or go to the website here and use sponsor code: 10155.
“Blood donors are needed now more than ever to keep an adequate blood supply available for the patients we serve,” St. Elizabeth’s Laboratory Director Justin Cox said.
A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at here.
